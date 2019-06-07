Dunn County will hold its annual brick dedication at the Dunn County Veterans Memorial on June 14.
The Dunn County Veterans Memorial Committee of Downtown Menomonie, Inc. and the Community Foundation of Dunn County invite community members to the 19th annual dedication of new bricks at the Dunn County Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14.
The Veterans Memorial is located at the intersection of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Menomonie. This event will be held rain or shine with some seating and shade provided, although those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
This annual program began on Flag Day, June 14, 2000 when the monument was unveiled and over 300 bricks were dedicated.
The Veterans Memorial was created as Dunn County’s way of honoring men and women who had served their country in the military.
The veterans honored are not required to be from Dunn County and service during war time is also not a requirement. The monument is a living memorial and each year new names are added.
The 2019 dedicated bricks are:
- S/SGT THOMAS MANGIN, USAF 1964-68, VIETNAM 66-67
- SP4 GARY L. KLATT, US ARMY BSM PH, VIETNAM 1965-1967
- BRIAN L. AHRENS, USMC IRAQ WAR
- MARVIN J. HOFF PFC, US ARMY, KOREA
- DAVID A. BILLINGSLEY, SGT US MARINES, 1982-1989
- WILLIAM P. MCKANNA, WWII, US NAVY 1943-1946
- DAVID L. KLATT, SGT ARMY 32ND DIV, COA 1957-1965 128TH
Attendees are encouraged to attend a free presentation at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E and a short distance from the Memorial, after the Flag Day ceremony.
Author and Downtown Menomonie Executive Director Dustyn Dubuque will share about Civil War Veteran Newell Burch and his survival as a prisoner of War.
Burch has a commemorative brick in the Veteran’s Memorial. Refreshments will be provided.
The Dunn County Veteran’s Memorial Committee of Downtown Menomonie Inc. is responsible for the memorial and programs relating to it. The Community Foundation of Dunn County coordinates the brick program and manages the Dunn County Veterans Memorial Endowment Fund.
More information on veterans of Dunn County can be found at the Veterans Affairs Office, 3001 Highway 12, Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.