New CFDC funds celebrate life, support education

“Growing up, thanks to the generosity of people I never met and never knew, I saw some scholarship and grant money for my education and it opened up opportunities my parents could never possibly afford—and it changed the direction of my life,” James said. “I see education as an investment in the future, not just for the individual, but for the community as a whole.”

The Haemmerles chose Stepping Stones as their charity of choice for the WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge. With Stepping Stones seeing an increase in food and shelter programming, the Haemmerles knew this donation would be an immediate help to those in the community with basic needs.

Stepping Stones’ Executive Director Padraig Gallagher said the $1,000 donation will go towards a new laptop computer for the shelter coordinator, saying that with the pandemic preventing congregate housing, many of their shelter clients have been moved to hotels or motels and are spread out.

“Our shelter services are through the roof right now,” Padraig said. “We were having a very difficult time responding to that increase in need. The Haemmerles made it possible for us to obtain a valuable tool in order to do our jobs properly and help these folks out.”

The WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge will continue to the end of 2020. If you are interested in starting a fund or would like more information about this challenge, please visit our website at www.cfdunncounty.org or call our office at 715-232-8019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.