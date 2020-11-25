New CFDC funds celebrate life, support education

Stepping Stones of Dunn County and Nature’s Edge Therapy Center became the most recent recipients of $1,000 donations as part of the WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge.
As part of its 25th Anniversary, the Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC) partnered with WESTconsin Credit Union (WCU) to encourage community members to establish an endowed fund at the CFDC. As a bonus incentive to opening an endowed fund in 2020, the fundholder will receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.
After their daughter passed away in August of 2019, Mitch and Lynn Evenson and Ashley’s grandparents Dr. Tim and Mrs. Karen Evenson decided to open the Ashley Evenson Memorial Fund at the CFDC. At just 14 months of age, Ashley was diagnosed with Cockayne Syndrome. This rare genetic disease caused premature aging of the body called progeria. Ashley’s body aged rapidly and she experienced all the symptoms of aging that elderly people do.
This disease did not stop Ashley from enjoying the things she loved including art, music and playing video games. Ashley also had a particular love for and connection with animals. A few years prior to her death, Ashley visited Nature’s Edge Therapy Center in Rice Lake, Wisconsin during a field trip and made special connections with the animals there. Lynn recalled Ashley talking about the field trip for weeks after her visit, so when it came time to decide where their $1,000 donation would go, it was clear that Nature’s Edge was the perfect place.
“I know animal therapy can do a world of good,” Lynn said. “And it helped Ashley a lot. She would have absolutely approved of our decision to donate to Nature’s Edge.”
Catherine Raj, an Occupational Therapist at Nature’s Edge, said that it is because of donations like this that they are able to keep their doors open. The $1,000 donation will go towards scholarships for patients who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford therapy.
Ashley was a proud graduate of Menomonie High School and was described by one of her former teachers as fun-loving, determined, sensitive to others, assertive and adventurous. The Ashley Evenson Memorial Fund will honor Ashley’s memory by supporting the organizations that enriched Ashley’s life, especially those related to the arts and animals, and that support people with special needs.
To donate to the Ashley Evenson Memorial Fund, please visit www.cfdunncounty.org/give/donate/.
The James and Gail Haemmerle Scholarship Fund
James and Gail Haemmerle established the James and Gail Haemmerle Scholarship Fund to assist students seeking post-secondary education or training.
The Haemmerles lived in Menomonie for over 30 years, where James had a medical practice. Although they have since retired and moved to Minnesota to be closer to family, James said they still feel a connection to Menomonie and the surrounding community. Establishing a scholarship fund was the perfect way for them to give back to the community they love so much.
“Growing up, thanks to the generosity of people I never met and never knew, I saw some scholarship and grant money for my education and it opened up opportunities my parents could never possibly afford—and it changed the direction of my life,” James said. “I see education as an investment in the future, not just for the individual, but for the community as a whole.”
The Haemmerles chose Stepping Stones as their charity of choice for the WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge. With Stepping Stones seeing an increase in food and shelter programming, the Haemmerles knew this donation would be an immediate help to those in the community with basic needs.
Stepping Stones’ Executive Director Padraig Gallagher said the $1,000 donation will go towards a new laptop computer for the shelter coordinator, saying that with the pandemic preventing congregate housing, many of their shelter clients have been moved to hotels or motels and are spread out.
“Our shelter services are through the roof right now,” Padraig said. “We were having a very difficult time responding to that increase in need. The Haemmerles made it possible for us to obtain a valuable tool in order to do our jobs properly and help these folks out.”
The WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge will continue to the end of 2020. If you are interested in starting a fund or would like more information about this challenge, please visit our website at www.cfdunncounty.org or call our office at 715-232-8019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!