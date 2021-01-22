New citizen-based program assists local governments to sustainably manage public lands

Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership, Inc. received funding from one of their partners, 3M, to train citizen scientists how to identify and control troublesome invasive species and to locate and protect rare native species. This program is called the Invasives Monitoring Program (IMP) was initiated in June 2020 with 20 citizen scientists and 12 mentors that individually help the citizen scientists to successfully map invasive species with the use of the smartphone APP, Great Lakes Early Detection Network/EDDMapS Midwest (GLEDN).

The 20 citizen scientists mapped invasive species in Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, and Pierce counties while driving, walking or biking their chosen area. The 172 mapped locations of invasives will be presented to local township, villages, cities and counties for consideration when maintaining public lands and rights-of-way. One volunteer stated, “While monitoring on my bike, many kids asked what is that lady doing so I then explained what I was monitoring for and why it was important.” With proper management of invasive species, their spread will slow, and public lands will become safer to explore and increase biodiversity.