A new exhibit at a Chippewa Valley veterans' museum is aimed at honoring the legacy of Holocaust survivors.
“Multiply by Six Million: Portraits and Stories of Holocaust Survivors” presents a powerful first-person history of one of the defining events of the 20th century through photographic portraits and personal stories of Holocaust survivors.
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park presents “Multiply by Six Million” from June 2 to July 31.
The exhibition showcases contemporary photographer Evvy Eisen’s 15 year-long project to create portraits of survivors living in California and to collect their personal histories.
Critically lauded, the project works are included in the archives of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C., the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles and the Centre de Documentation Juive Contemporaine in Paris, France.
“Multiply By Six Million” offers viewers a personal perspective on the Holocaust.
The exhibition describes the horrors that the survivors experienced in Europe during the Holocaust and how they then came to the United States to create meaningful lives and contribute to society in their adopted county.
“The horror years of the wartime taught me how to appreciate the basic values of life and to fully appreciate the good things it has to offer," said survivor Frank Roubicek.
“Multiply by Six Million” includes 37 black and white photographs and is accompanied by a 24-minute film and an album of more survivor portraits.
The interpretive text allows visitors to understand historical events in Europe leading up to the Holocaust and consider current concerns about intolerance and genocide.
The exhibition will be on display at the Highground Museum through July 31.
“Multiply by Six Million: Portraits and Stories of Holocaust Survivors” was organized by Exhibit Envoy, with support from photographer Evvy Eisen.
The Highground is located at W7031 Ridge Rd, Neillsville. The Learning Center is open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, contact museum coordinator Julie Dallman at 715-743-4224 or at learningcenter@thehighground.us, or June Berg at 715-773-1162 or exhibits@thehighground.us.
Attendees can also visit the museum's website at www.thehighground.us.
