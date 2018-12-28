A new Dunn County fund has been created to memorialize a Menomonie High School graduate, historian and researcher.
When Jake and Shirley Bostrom think about their daughter Kari they remember her warm smile, her strong faith, and her compassion for others.
After Kari, 46, died in January, the Bostroms wanted to illustrate the goals and values that Kari held throughout her life, a way to keep her name and memory alive while supporting the community where she grew up.
They created the Kari Bostrom Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County to support programs specific to causes that were close to Kari’s heart.
A 1989 graduate of Menomonie High School, Kari attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology, Art and Museum Studies. She went on to work for the Wilson Place Museum and the Rassbach Museum in Menomonie for several years.
Kari continued her education at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., earning advanced degrees in Church History and a theological research degree in History.
During her studies, Kari began work in the Luther Seminary Arts and Archives program, where she found a passion and unique ability for historical preservation and service to researchers.
The Kari Bostrom Memorial Fund will provide teacher mini-grants for the School District of the Menomonie Area as part of the Excellence in Education Teacher Mini Grant Program managed by the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
Competitive grants ranging from $250 to $1,000 are available to school staff each year through an application process.
The funds will support school projects that promote learning and improve the academic achievement of students. This particular fund will support requests for projects in fields Kari was passionate about, including historical experiences or research, field trips to area museums or veterans’ memorials or projects that immerse students into various cultures or the arts.
The first mini-grant was $1,000 to allow the Menomonie School District to purchase nonfiction picture-book display bins for its five elementary schools.
The project, submitted by the K-5 Library Media Technology Integrator Jessica Graham, will accommodate elementary students of all reading abilities by displaying non-fiction books face-out, giving students the ability to see both the picture and title of books more easily.
It can be difficult, especially for younger readers, to choose books by viewing rows and rows of book spines in a limited amount of time.
The bins provide a colorful display, allowing books to be easily categorized together by topic.
The next cycle of Teacher Mini Grants for the Menomonie School District opens next fall in 2019, with applications due Nov. 1, 2019.
