New group looks to help consumers shop local farms in western Wisconsin

Trends in the ways consumers get their food and how farmers and producers move their products has been evolving.
These trends could be accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic as some people may be increasingly uncomfortable shopping in crowds at grocery stores and nationwide food supply chains face challenges.
This has led to an optimal time to promote the direct sale of products from farmer to consumer. Two St. Croix County teachers made it their mission to connect producers to those interested in shopping local.
Together the duo started the Shop Western Wisconsin Farms Facebook page to create an interactive community for the benefit of the local food economy.
“We were just taking a look at what’s currently happening with society in terms of COVID-19, meat shortages and dumping of dairy products,” co-creator Alycia Benzer said. “People are wanting to figure out a way to connect to farmers and local producers and we just thought we had an opportunity to try to set something up.”
Benzer previously worked in horticulture and she found a group in Kansas successfully promoting the farm-to-table transactions, which inspired her to pursue the idea in western Wisconsin.
Greta Lewis grew up on a farm where her family produced dairy and beef products, maple syrup and other produce, making her the perfect teammate for the project.
Since its launch fewer than three weeks ago, Shop Western Wisconsin Farms has grown to more than 120 farms and almost 7,000 followers. The farms range from the eastern edges of Chippewa County to the Minnesota border and from central Pierce County north to Burnett County.
Ed and Angela Rebak established Whitetail Organics in 2009. The Colfax farm originally was a venture focused on growing and raising food for themselves. Ed’s mother battled cancer for many years and he then set out to grow food as naturally as possible without pesticides for produce or growth hormones for animals.
It wasn’t too long before neighbors asked whether they’d be willing to sell some beef. The farm has continued to grow, providing everything from pork to chicken and eggs and now a full greenhouse built in 2014 with vegetables, succulents and house plants.
“Since she passed it’s been a focus to provide customers with good quality products for a reasonable price,” Rebak said.
After unsuccessful tours of selling at farmer’s markets, the Rebak’s decided to create their own market on their farm. Not being at the public markets anymore but still desiring a direct to consumer model, Whitetail Organics had to put more of an emphasis on marketing, something Angela has taken the lead on.
While Whitetail Organics has grown its direct sales business, some farmers are just beginning the path. Lewis said Shop Western Wisconsin Farms is a tool for producers just getting into direct sales without much experience in marketing their products.
“A lot of our farms are just getting started in direct sales and learning about it themselves and figuring out how to market themselves,” Lewis said. “They don’t necessarily have marketing backgrounds and neither do we. It’s created this awesome community, teamwork atmosphere between consumer and farmer that we’re just loving.”
Josh Blaeser of Blaeser Farms in Chippewa Falls said he learned about the group through some of his current customers. Josh and Ashley Blaeser started their business five years ago, which provides its products through on-farm sales, Menomonie Food Co-op and five farmer markets to expand and build a larger customer base for their beef, chicken and lamb.
“Many people in society don’t understand the food supply chain, only knowing food is purchased at grocery stores,” Blaeser said. With many issues of COVID-19 outbreaks at various meat-processing plants across the Midwest, it shows the value of buying local.
“Right now is a perfect example on how factory farms have ruined our supply chain for beef and other meat products in the United States,” he said. “Simplifying and buying it closer to home shows the advantages of (knowing) what’s actually going in your food.”
A page like Shop Western Wisconsin Farms allow producers like Blaeser to share what they provide and any additional purchasing information. Blaeser Farms recently established drive-thru shopping on their farm so that people can avoid the crowds at grocery stores during the current pandemic. The drive-thru market is open Saturday and opens every other weekend.
“We don’t care if you support our farm, just continue to support farmers locally and stay away from the big farming industry,” he said. “Hopefully this is an eye-opener for our community as a whole and we grow stronger from it.”
Shop Western Wisconsin Farms is in the process of launching a new website in addition to its current Facebook group. With the help of marketer and web designer Corby Bodenburg, the page also provides an interactive map of all of the farms that are part of the group, giving consumers information to connect directly with the producers.
Many consumers aren’t aware of the farms and products that are available nearby, Benzer said. Benzer and Lewis have also provided educational tools to learn about the process of buying from local farms. Feedback from farmers has also been great, Lewis said. With so much of their time focused on the labor of producing, the group has provided a simpler avenue for connecting to consumers.
The group has become a community where consumers aren’t afraid to ask questions and both producers and consumers can work to build a stronger local food economy.
“We’ve watched it really closely to try to create truly just a really welcoming, uplifting community and group where people feel safe to ask questions of farmers,” Lewis said, “and safe to share what they’re interested in looking for and be able to learn together.”
