New group looks to help consumers shop local farms in western Wisconsin

A page like Shop Western Wisconsin Farms allow producers like Blaeser to share what they provide and any additional purchasing information. Blaeser Farms recently established drive-thru shopping on their farm so that people can avoid the crowds at grocery stores during the current pandemic. The drive-thru market is open Saturday and opens every other weekend.

“We don’t care if you support our farm, just continue to support farmers locally and stay away from the big farming industry,” he said. “Hopefully this is an eye-opener for our community as a whole and we grow stronger from it.”

Shop Western Wisconsin Farms is in the process of launching a new website in addition to its current Facebook group. With the help of marketer and web designer Corby Bodenburg, the page also provides an interactive map of all of the farms that are part of the group, giving consumers information to connect directly with the producers.

Many consumers aren’t aware of the farms and products that are available nearby, Benzer said. Benzer and Lewis have also provided educational tools to learn about the process of buying from local farms. Feedback from farmers has also been great, Lewis said. With so much of their time focused on the labor of producing, the group has provided a simpler avenue for connecting to consumers.