The new Prevea Health center in Menomonie will be opening its doors soon.
The health center, located at 2919 Stout Road, will welcome patients beginning Jan. 13, 2020.
"We are proud to serve the health care needs of all of Menomonie and its surrounding communities,” Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health said in a new release. "The new Prevea Menomonie Health Center will allow us the ability to provide this community additional services, and provides us the space and design needed to offer our patients an enhanced level of care and comfort.”
With the opening of the new health center, the current Prevea Menomonie Health Center at 1125 N. Broadway Street, Suite 3 will close Jan. 8.
In addition to urgent care, the center will provide family medicine, women's care, occupational health and lab and X-ray services. Physical therapy services will be offered at the location in the future.
Urgent care for minor injuries and illness will be open weekdays 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays 8 a.m.-4 p.m with no appointment needed.
An open house for the new health center will be held Jan. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at the new location. All are welcome to tour the new facility and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information visit www.prevea.com/menomonie.
