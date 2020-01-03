An open house event to celebrate the upcoming opening of the Prevea Menomonie Health Center at 2919 Stout Road will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9. Community members are welcome to tour the new center, enjoy refreshments and meet many of the providers who will care for patients at this new location.
The new Prevea Menomonie Health Center, which officially opens for patient care Jan. 13, will offer urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary. Patients will also be able to make reservations for treatment ahead of time utilizing Prevea’ s Save My Spot feature.
The new health center will also offer family medicine, women’s care, occupational health, lab and X-ray services, and serve the health care needs of employees and families of the City of Menomonie and Cardinal FG Co., as part of the organizations’ partnerships with Prevea Corporate Health and Wellness. Physical therapy services will also be offered at the new health center in the near future.
The new Prevea Menomonie Health Center is approximately 12,600 square feet. Environmentally-friendly practices have been used throughout the construction process including the use of locally-sourced materials, LED lighting and low-flow plumbing. For more information about the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center, please visit: www.prevea.com/menomonie
The opening of the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center at 2919 Stout Road means the current Prevea Menomonie Health Center, located at 1125 N. Broadway, Suite 3, will close Jan. 8.
