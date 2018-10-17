Cindy Ming recently began her new role as the operations administrator of Primary Care at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
For the past nine years, Ming served as director of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services in northwest Wisconsin.
In this new role, Ming will oversee operations of Express Care, Express Care Online, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine and Urgent Care.
Ming received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
“I am excited to work collaboratively with a talented and engaged team of leaders who are innovative, creative and always striving to provide the best possible patient experience,” Ming says.
