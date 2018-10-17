University of Wisconsin-Stout is offering a new opportunity for employers and students to interact with the Employer in Residence program.
This fall six employers will have the opportunity to meet with students, talk about what careers they offer and the opportunities for graduates in a more casual environment, as well as connect with faculty and staff.
“We were looking for more ways to give employers an opportunity to interact with students, “ said Liz Julian, a career counselor with Career Services.
On Oct. 9, the first Employer in Residence, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Inc., visited campus and met with students in Career Services.
Mariah Ganyo, a senior majoring in human development and family studies from Lino Lakes, Minn., visited with LSS recruiters and other employees. “I love it,” Ganyo said. “I have a social work background. I love they were not just talking at you. It was more informative. There was more opportunity for exchange and the free flow of information.”
UW-Stout Senior Noelle Sopotnick, also a human development and family studies major, agreed. “I like it a lot,” said Sopotnick, of Poynette. “They welcomed our questions and asked what our career paths are. I like the openness and interaction.”
The Employer in Residence program invited many top employers of UW-Stout graduates to take part, and those expressing interest first were invited, Julian said. The program will continue in the spring semester with different employers.
“For students, it does give them the opportunity to talk about career opportunities one on one without a lot of pressure,” Julian said. “It’s also great for students to get feedback from employers and get a feeling of an interview.”
Win-win
Jill Chaffee, vice president of adult services for Lutheran Social Services, who is based in Eau Claire, said the program was a win-win for LSS and students. “Students need employment and we need employees,” Chaffee said. “I like having the conversation, to get a more in-depth understanding and to share a dialogue.”
LSS touches more than 100,000 lives per year operating programs for children, teens, adults and the elderly in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
Shamara Lockwood, a senior recruiter with LSS in West Allis, said it is important for students to know what employment LSS offers. The Employer in Residence program allows LSS to network with students. “We had a two-hour window to engage these students, and they could ask questions in a way that they would not have been able to in a three-minute visit at a career fair,” Lockwood said.
Other companies taking part in the program this fall include:
- Wednesday, Oct. 17, Menards Distribution Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., lower level Memorial Student Center
- Wednesday, Oct. 24, Greenheck, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jarvis Hall Science Wing near room 105
- Friday, Nov. 2, Phillips Medisize, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jarvis Hall Science Wing near room 105
- Monday, Nov. 5, Enterprise, 1 to 3 p.m., Career Services, room 103, Administration Building
- Tuesday, Nov. 13, nVent, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Career Services, room 103, Administration Building
UW-Stout, which has an employment or continuing education rate for recent graduates of 98.2 percent, holds a Fall Career Conference and Spring Career Conference. The spring event is Tuesday, Feb. 26, and Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.