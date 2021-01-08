New Scholarship Fund honors Menomonie native David Maves

Irma Jean reflected upon something her husband used to say first thing on Monday mornings, which was ‘how can we help people today?’ She found that this donation would be something she could do to help people in her community and to continue what she called “David’s mantra.”

Nels Paulson, President of the Free Clinic Board of Directors and Ann Schram, Nurse Clinic Coordinator both said there is a definitive need in the community for the Free Clinic, as many community members are either underinsured or cannot afford insurance.

“Some people end up getting broken bones and they wait and wait because they know they cannot afford a trip to the emergency room,” Ann said. “There is a huge need in our community and I’m so grateful for all the support we’ve gotten over the years and for our volunteers—we are just so fortunate to be in this community.”

Nels Paulson added that the Free Clinic will not be doing a normal fundraiser this year and will instead be in the form of a letter mailing. He said last year’s fundraiser was especially important due to starting new initiatives this year, such as counseling therapy.