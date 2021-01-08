New Scholarship Fund honors Menomonie native David Maves

David Maves was a pillar of the Menomonie community. He not only taught as an 8th-grade social studies teacher at Menomonie Middle School for 33 years, but he was also a person just about anyone could go to for advice, guidance or simply just companionable conversation. David spent much of his adult life helping those around him, whether it was students, colleagues, friends, family or community acquaintances. His desire to provide others with positivity and overall well-being was true, genuine, a part of his nature.
David served on many committees, mentored new teachers, led Veterans Day programs and served on the state social studies board. He was also very well known as the voice of Menomonie High School sports for 40 years, announcing basketball and football games and eventually earning a place in Menomonie’s inaugural Hall of Fame.
After retiring in 2000, David continued to give back to his community by serving as chairman of the WESTconsin Credit Union board, on the Historical Society board, as a lay leader of his church and as a bailiff for Dunn County. David’s wife Irma Jean said he most enjoyed his time on the WESTconsin Credit Union board and was passionate about knowing all there was to know about every branch. She recalls leaving early for trips to the cities or to other areas in the Chippewa Valley so that Dave could stop by a branch to say hello and chat. He wanted people to know he cared and, with his actions, did so on a regular basis.
“That part always stood out to me,” Irma Jean said of her late husband. “We could be going anywhere and we would leave early so he could stop at a branch just to say hi. He made himself available and known to everyone. He always wanted to provide himself as a resource for others.”
David passed away in July 2020 after a long battle with liposarcoma. He was born on December 24, 1944, in Menomonie and grew up in Elk Mound. He married Irma Jean Christopherson in June 1969 and had three beautiful children. He adored his six grandchildren and was blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
About the David Maves Memorial Scholarship Fund & WCU Challenge donation
Towards the end of his life, David’s wife and children knew they wanted to continue his legacy through a scholarship fund. After much discussion and thought, they established The David Maves Memorial Scholarship Fund in his loving memory to provide an academic scholarship each year to a senior from Menomonie High School that best exemplifies David’s example of leadership to his school and community.
This new scholarship fund was eligible for the WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge, providing Irma Jean with a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice. As a long-time volunteer of the Menomonie Free Clinic, Irma Jean had no reservations about giving this $1,000 to the Clinic.
Irma Jean reflected upon something her husband used to say first thing on Monday mornings, which was ‘how can we help people today?’ She found that this donation would be something she could do to help people in her community and to continue what she called “David’s mantra.”
Nels Paulson, President of the Free Clinic Board of Directors and Ann Schram, Nurse Clinic Coordinator both said there is a definitive need in the community for the Free Clinic, as many community members are either underinsured or cannot afford insurance.
“Some people end up getting broken bones and they wait and wait because they know they cannot afford a trip to the emergency room,” Ann said. “There is a huge need in our community and I’m so grateful for all the support we’ve gotten over the years and for our volunteers—we are just so fortunate to be in this community.”
Nels Paulson added that the Free Clinic will not be doing a normal fundraiser this year and will instead be in the form of a letter mailing. He said last year’s fundraiser was especially important due to starting new initiatives this year, such as counseling therapy.
“Fortunately, the work of the free clinic will maintain itself because of the generosity of donors, both past and present and that will allow us to get by without having the same level of fundraising in year’s past.”
To find out more about the Menomonie Free Clinic, or to donate, visit http://www.menomoniefreeclinic.org/.