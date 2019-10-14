Business hours for area collection stations are changing for winter.
Winter hours will take effect Nov. 1
The Boyceville and Elk Mound area collection station will operate Wednesdays and Saturdays. On Saturday, each is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. On Wednesday, the Boyceville station is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Elk Mound station operates from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Downsville station will also be changing business hours beginning Nov. 1.
Downsville will be open Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
You have free articles remaining.
Business hours for collection stations in Colfax, Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland, Rock Creek and Sand Creek will remain the same year-round. To view locations and hours of Dunn County recycling and solid waste facilities, visit co.dunn.wi.uw/swr.
A solid waste permit is required when disposing of normal household trash at any county facility. Permits are also required when disposing of yard waste and brush at the Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound facilities.
Permits for 2020 will be mailed in late December and must be displayed when using any facility beginning January of 2020. A fee of $3 per bag or barrel of trash will be assessed if current permit is not displayed.
Please contact your local municipal treasurer or the Dunn County Wast and Recycling Division office if you don’t receive your permit by the end of the year. The office can be reached by phone at 715-232-4017 or by emailing swr@co.dunn.wi.us.
