New virtual exhibits showcase Hmong history and explore museum

EAU CLAIRE — If you can’t come to the Chippewa Valley Museum, the museum will come to you. Two major projects, completed during the pandemic, are now available on the museum’s website: Hmong in Eau Claire and a 360-degree virtual tour offering a peek inside real museum spaces.
Hmong in Eau Claire is both a web exhibit and resource for educators, students, and residents. It includes oral histories, video and audio clips, photographs, and a timeline. Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECAHMAA) advised the development of the exhibit and translated major sections into Hmong. Hmong in Eau Claire is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Find the exhibit at cvmuseum.com/explore/museum-exhibits.
A new 360 degree interactive virtual tour drops visitors outside the Chippewa Valley Museum then takes them on a journey through Chippewa Valley history. In this choose-your-own-adventure experience, visitors can explore the Changing Currents exhibit in-depth, walk-through the Farm Life dairy barn, and virtually step inside the museum’s 1950’s ice cream parlor. A full-version Farm life tour with videos of “Grandpa Mike” explaining farming before electricity is available to schools seeking virtual field trips. Produced by local company The Post House, this project is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Find the virtual tour in the “Visit” dropdown list at cvmuseum.com.
“Since the start of the pandemic, the Chippewa Valley Museum has worked to keep residents engaged in the community through virtual experiences,” says museum director Carrie Ronnander. “While there’s nothing like an in-person visit to the museum” Ronnander admits, “these projects give visitors a taste of all the museum has to offer, plus they’re fun and educational.” Chippewa Valley Museum also hosts live virtual programs which are listed on the museum’s website calendar.
The Chippewa Valley Museum is located at 1204 East Half Moon Drive in Eau Claire’s scenic Carson Park and is open Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday 12 to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins welcome. Admission $7/adult, $4/children 5-17, and free for members and children under age 5. For more information about visiting during the pandemic, see www.cvmuseum.com/visit/covid-19-response or call 715-834-7871.