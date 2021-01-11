New virtual exhibits showcase Hmong history and explore museum

EAU CLAIRE — If you can’t come to the Chippewa Valley Museum, the museum will come to you. Two major projects, completed during the pandemic, are now available on the museum’s website: Hmong in Eau Claire and a 360-degree virtual tour offering a peek inside real museum spaces.

Hmong in Eau Claire is both a web exhibit and resource for educators, students, and residents. It includes oral histories, video and audio clips, photographs, and a timeline. Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECAHMAA) advised the development of the exhibit and translated major sections into Hmong. Hmong in Eau Claire is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Find the exhibit at cvmuseum.com/explore/museum-exhibits.