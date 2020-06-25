New water resources specialist joins Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division

Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division welcomes a new water resources specialist.
Heather Wood, of Cameron, has been selected to fill the water resources specialist position in the Dunn County Environmental Services Department - Land and Water Conservation Division.
Wood graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in biology and environmental science. Since graduation, she has been employed at Lake Education and Planning Services in Chetek. At Lake Education and Planning Services, Wood was involved with several projects in the northern reaches of the Red Cedar Watershed helping people identify their role in water quality. She has experience working with aquatic invasive species, watershed planning, and assisting individual lakeshore owners manage their property.
In Dunn County, Wood will be working with the community and within county government to improve the quality of our surface water and protect our groundwater.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to join the Dunn County team," she said, "and I am confident in my ability to begin work on surface water projects. I would love to get hands-on experience with groundwater projects as well."
The water resources specialist position was created in 2015 by the Dunn County Board of Supervisors with annual financial support from the City of Menomonie to improve the quality of our lakes and streams. The position has been expanded to include education and community awareness of the quantity and quality of our ground water as well.
Jessica Schoen left the position in December to become the water regulation and zoning specialist for northwest Wisconsin with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In her new role, Wood has joined the Red Cedar Partnership, the group of people working to implement the water quality improvement plan for Lakes Tainter and Menomin, and is helping to complete the community groundwater study being conducted by Dunn County Public Health and Land and Water Conservation. When COVID-19 subsides, Wood will be available for educational events for students and adults. You can contact her by phone at 715-231-6532 or by email at hwood@co.dunn.wi.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!