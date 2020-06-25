New water resources specialist joins Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division welcomes a new water resources specialist.

Heather Wood, of Cameron, has been selected to fill the water resources specialist position in the Dunn County Environmental Services Department - Land and Water Conservation Division.

Wood graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in biology and environmental science. Since graduation, she has been employed at Lake Education and Planning Services in Chetek. At Lake Education and Planning Services, Wood was involved with several projects in the northern reaches of the Red Cedar Watershed helping people identify their role in water quality. She has experience working with aquatic invasive species, watershed planning, and assisting individual lakeshore owners manage their property.

In Dunn County, Wood will be working with the community and within county government to improve the quality of our surface water and protect our groundwater.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join the Dunn County team," she said, "and I am confident in my ability to begin work on surface water projects. I would love to get hands-on experience with groundwater projects as well."