No One Was Immune: The flu pandemic of 1918

The Dunn County News described for readers what they could expect: “In the present pandemic the symptoms have been an acute onset, often very sudden, with bodily weakness and pains in the head, eyes, back, and elsewhere in the body. Vomiting may be a symptom of the onset, and dizziness is frequent. Chilly sensations are usual, and the temperature is from 100 to 104 degrees…. The appetite is lost, and prostration is marked. Constipation is the rule. Drowsiness and dread of light are common…. The fever, usually lasts three to five days, but relapses are not uncommon, and complications, particularly pneumonia, are to be feared. The incubation period as a rule is probably very short, usually three to four days. During the present epidemic it has been 48 hours or less.”