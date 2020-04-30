No One Was Immune: The flu pandemic of 1918

It was both expected and seemed to come out of nowhere.
In mid-October 1918 influenza struck Dunn County. In a week’s time, some 100 to 150 cases had been reported and two people had died.
The world was 10 months into the flu pandemic when it hit Menomonie. By the time it ran its course, 500 million people contracted the flu worldwide, and current estimates suggest that as many as 100 million people died.
A perfect storm drove this human tragedy. This strain was virulent. A worldwide war brought people across great distances. Modern transportation systems moved people, and the virus they carried, more quickly than ever before. And one fact about the war drove disease in a new way. Traditionally, when people got sick, they stayed home. But when soldiers got sick, they got on trains to go to the hospital, and trains, of course, carry people everywhere.
Here in the U.S. about a quarter of the nation’s population fell ill. More than half a million Americans died.
On October 10, the Dunn County News reported that one physician had seen 25 cases. The physician noted that some of those cases could be attributed to a visit from a single soldier who was not sick himself. Everyone in the home he visited contracted the flu, as well as a Cedar Falls man, an employee of the homeowner.
The first warnings emphasized that people shouldn’t panic: that most cases were mild, and that staying in bed should let the body cure itself. People should avoid common drinking cups, kissing, and sharing towels and toys. But quickly, the tone of warnings changed.
By Sunday, October 13, the Menomonie City Council ordered all churches and theaters closed and prohibited all public meetings. That Tuesday, all schools in Menomonie closed. Eau Claire, Milwaukee and Minneapolis had done the same.
The Dunn County News described for readers what they could expect: “In the present pandemic the symptoms have been an acute onset, often very sudden, with bodily weakness and pains in the head, eyes, back, and elsewhere in the body. Vomiting may be a symptom of the onset, and dizziness is frequent. Chilly sensations are usual, and the temperature is from 100 to 104 degrees…. The appetite is lost, and prostration is marked. Constipation is the rule. Drowsiness and dread of light are common…. The fever, usually lasts three to five days, but relapses are not uncommon, and complications, particularly pneumonia, are to be feared. The incubation period as a rule is probably very short, usually three to four days. During the present epidemic it has been 48 hours or less.”
On October 24, authorities turned a 12-room house on Wilson Avenue into an emergency hospital. The disease seemed to come in waves: on October 31, the public-gatherings ban was lifted, but by November 7, it had been reinstated. As late as December 12, physicians estimated up to 300 cases in the City of Menomonie and as many as 1,000 in Dunn County.
No one worldwide was immune from this outbreak. One death, notable now: Friedrich Trump, Donald Trump’s grandfather. Among those who came down with the flu but lived: Walt Disney, FDR, and General John Pershing. Oh, how history might have been different if any of these three had died.
The pandemic seemed to disappear in any area of the U.S. almost as quickly as it had appeared. Why? A leading theory suggests that, as it spread in various communities, the virus mutated into less lethal strains. Influenza viruses tend to mutate quickly.
A final note: This 1918 worldwide pandemic is often called the Spanish flu. But it didn’t originate in Spain; it apparently originated in Kansas and may have spread so quickly to Europe through troop movements among, and from, Midwest Army camps. So why, then, the “Spanish flu?” Most of Europe was under a news blackout during World War I, but Spain was not, because it remained neutral. So most of the European news of the pandemic came from Spain.
To learn more, see PBS’s American Experience episode titled Influenza 1918 online at www.pbs.org/video/american-experience-influenza-1918/
The following story, written by the Dunn County Historical Society’s former Executive Director Frank Smoot, appeared in the September–December 2018 issue of the Dunn County Historian, the historical society's member newsletter, marking the 100th anniversary of the pandemic in the county.
