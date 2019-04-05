The majority of races on Dunn County ballots were uncontested in Tuesday's election.
In the Menomonie city council race, incumbents Jeff Luther of Ward 1, Eric Sutherland of Ward 3, Faith Bullock of Ward 5, Nathan Merrill of Ward 7 and Randy Sommerfeld of Ward 11 ran unopposed and were elected to two-year terms. Chad Schlough was elected to the Ward 9 seat, which was previously held by Hector Cruz. Cruz did not run again in 2019.
In the village of Colfax, Scott Gunnufson took the village president seat unopposed, and Annie Jenson and incumbent Keith Burcham won two of three open village trustee seats. The write-in candidate with the most votes was Terry Moen with three.
In the school district of Colfax, incumbents Todd Kragness and Andrew De Moe took two open seats, both running unopposed.
In the village of Boyceville, incumbents Bradley Stevens and Bud Gilbertson and challenger Lukas Montgomery won three open trustee seats, and incumbent Gilbert Krueger took the position of village president. All four ran unopposed. Three trustees are elected to two-year terms in the spring.
In the Boyceville Community School District, incumbents Tim Sempf and Jeremy Mittlestadt took two open seats, both running unopposed.
In the Elk Mound Area School District, incumbents Loren Hanson and board vice president Kyle Jenson won their seats again, both running unopposed.
An election was not held for the Dunn County Board this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Local government doesn't matter because greatness?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.