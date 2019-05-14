Jobs That Help, a specialized Milwaukee-based jobs listing website for nonprofit organizations and job seekers, is expanding to Chippewa and Dunn counties, as well as to the rest of the state.
Jobs That Help is "the largest job board that is exclusively for nonprofit career opportunities in the state," according to a news release from Jobs That Help.
The service was launched in February 2019 by a team of Milwaukee nonprofit professionals in order to provide nonprofit organizations and job seekers with a high-quality, specialized, and accessible jobs listing website.
Previously listing job openings on its website (www.JobsThatHelp.com) that were solely at nonprofits in the greater Milwaukee region, Jobs That Help will now list nonprofit job openings throughout the state.
All services of Jobs That Help continue to be offered for free.
The website features over 250 job openings in the state from more than 70 nonprofit organizations, with more job openings from nonprofit organizations being added every day, according to the news release.
Contact the Jobs That Help team at info@jobsthathelp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.