It’s that spooky time of year with Halloween just around the corner. For the 21st year in a row, Halloween will be celebrated in a safe and secure environment at UW-Stout.
The north campus residence halls will host the annual trick-or-treat night for community children from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Children are encouraged to don costumes and visit Red Cedar, Fleming, Hovlid and Jeter-Tainter-Callahan halls for treats and fun.
Fleming, Hovlid and JTC are along Broadway Street between First and Fourth avenues. Red Cedar Hall is on Second Street, between First and Third avenues.
UW-Stout students will be on hand in the main lobby of each building to greet and direct children and parents. Along with trick-or-treating throughout the halls, games and activities will be offered in each building.
“This is a wonderful event and has become a tradition with our north campus residence halls. More importantly this event is an opportunity for us to open our doors to the greater Menomonie community,” said Residence Life Coordinator Alfred Beseler. “To provide a safe environment for community members to bring their children and have a wonderful time is our primary goal, all while providing an avenue for our students to become more integrated in the Menomonie community.”
University Housing staff members are sponsoring and coordinating the event, which typically draws about 500 children. About 1,200 students live in north campus residence halls.
For more information, email Alfred Beseler, residence life coordinator, or call 715-232-1688.
