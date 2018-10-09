For some, the supposedly simple goal of finding a place to rest you head at the end of the day is hidden behind insurmountable barriers.
Members of the community recently met to discuss homelessness and the lack of accessible housing in Dunn County. The forum was hosted by Stepping Stones of Dunn County, the Center for Independent Living and the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaboration Division — all local groups who help those who can’t find a home.
About 50 people were in attendance — a bigger audience than the event organizers expected, and one that included affected citizens, public officials and members from related groups and nonprofits.
Some of the factors contributing to why affordable or accessible housing in Wisconsin can be such a challenge were outlined during the forum. Kyle Kleist, assistant director at the Center for Independent Living, said that someone’s poor credit — or their access to credit — affects their ability to rent a place to live.
The state economy also contributes, Kleist said. According to a report by the United Way of Wisconsin, 42 percent of Wisconsin households are asset-limited and income-restricted, yet headed by someone with a job — a combination referred to as ALICE. In Dunn County, 29 percent of households are ALICE, up 6 percent from 2010.
Thirteen percent of Dunn County households were in poverty in 2016, according to the report.
Stigmas surrounding disabilities and criminal records are also factors that affect someone’s access to housing, Kleist said.
Being convicted of a felony, whatever the charge, severely impacts a person’s chance of signing a lease. Heidi Hooten, shelter coordinator at Stepping Stones, teaches inmates tricks of the housing trade as part of an outreach program. But despite their knowledge, those who have been in jail often won’t qualify for any housing — including low-income housing — because of their history, she said.
Also at-risk for homelessness are victims of domestic abuse who flee their homes. Jamie Gibson, an advocate at The Bridge to Hope’s shelter for victims of domestic assault, said women sometimes come to the shelter with destroyed or missing ID — a crucial item for landing permanent housing. Gibson added that a victim’s home may have damage from their abuser, causing the victim’s name to be tarnished in terms of rental history if their name was on the lease.
Members from the USDA spoke about loans that families with low incomes can apply for.
Other attendees advocated for more faith-based initiatives by churches, while a member of Menomonie’s Housing Authority fielded questions about why its application for fixed-income housing goes so far back in an applicant’s rental history the kinds of questions applicants are asked when applying for fixed-income housing.
Serving time
The most prevalent topic was the fate of people who have served time in jail. Steven Ashmore is the director of Soft Landing, a two-house transition service in Menomonie that has been at capacity for eight years.
During a “brainstorming” session, Ashmore suggested that although formal meetings such as the forum are productive, there’s still a barrier between people who make the rules and want to help, and those who are “on the ground.”
“You want to help people,” Ashmore said, “but you don’t want to touch them.”
In attendance was Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) who represents the 29th Assembly. He agreed with comments that there should be more public awareness and education about homelessness and housing access in the community. He said that often when he approaches people about the topic of homelessness, they’re unaware there’s a problem.
“I have to explain why this is an issue in Dunn County,” Stafsholt said.
Among suggestions of plans for action, some recommended incentives for landlords to accept people with a criminal records such as putting down a double security deposit. Others called for developing more emergency and transitional housing, finding local corporations willing to donate to the cause, and lobbying for change in state and federal laws that regulate housing.
