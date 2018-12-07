Ruta Kirstein, a nurse practitioner, recently joined Mayo Clinic Health System in the Oncology Department in Eau Claire and Menomonie.
Kirstein completed a master’s degree in adult nurse practitioner studies at the State University of New York Institute of Technology in Utica. She previously practiced at the Lipson Cancer Institute in Rochester, New York.
Kirstein’s professional interests include cancer prevention, treatment and survivorship, with particular attention to the role of palliative care throughout a patient’s journey. She is a member of the Advanced Practitioner Society of Hematology and Oncology, Oncology Nursing Society and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing.
“I was drawn to Mayo Clinic Health System by the mission and values of the organization,” says Kirstein. “The culture of compassion and inclusiveness promotes comprehensive, collaborative care for patients whether they are recently diagnosed or years out from completing treatment. In a time of great advances in cancer treatment, it is a pleasure to partner with an organization with a tradition of innovation and excellence.”
In her free time, Kirstein enjoys spending time in the outdoors, backpacking, paddling and bicycling.
