Hope St. Jean, a nurse practitioner, recently joined Gastroenterology at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire. Prior to joining Gastroenterology, St. Jean worked in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in the departments of Primary Care and Internal Medicine, and Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
St. Jean is a member of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners.
To make an appointment in Gastroenterology, call 715-838-6020.
