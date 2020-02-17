There are multiple ways for teachers to engage students in learning.
Art Integrated Menomonie (AIM) believes it can provide education students with tools to teach by integrating art into their instruction. AIM partners with the School District of the Menomonie Area to retain teachers through art integration by improving teacher confidence and well-being.
“Our belief is that if we can provide our future teachers with a skill set in and around the arts that they’ll be better teachers because of it, and that they’ll have more confidence and happiness in the their teaching careers,” AIM Executive Director and UW-Stout Art Education professor Tami Weiss said.
AIM is a grant-funded program through UW-Stout’s College of Education that partners with the School District of the Menomonie Area. AIM collaborated with Oaklawn Elementary School in the installation of new mural in the library. There is a celebration of the project’s completion Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the school.
The mural starts above the book shelves with a three-dimensional open story book which has a beanstalk that winds upwards past rainbows, animals, kites and hot air balloons to the to the top where a castle is.
Artist and UW-Stout art education student Taylor Gardner was joined by children in completing the mural. About five student were involved in painting the clouds in the artwork. The painting began shortly after the new year and was completed in late January.
Gardner said the project allowed her to improve upon communication skills and working directly with others on the project provided skills needed to enter the art education field.
“I feel like AIM provides a lot of opportunities for future art educators like myself,” Gardner said, “and I feel like these opportunities can not only help us build a resume but also with the fact that it helps us work with a bunch of different people, as well as children at school, and I feel like that only beneficial for us to further our future careers and to help us go into the field to be art educators.”
The process of making the art is sometimes more valuable than the completed project, Weiss said. Creating art installation is only a component of AIM. Teaching students work with instructors to collaborate on projects.
Gardener worked with mentors in Weiss and UW-Stout art education director Ann Oberling throughout the process. Working directly with faculty is a big part of what AIM provides, Weiss said.
“This notion of here we can do great things when we work together and where teacher and student can be partners in education. That’s really what AIM is about,” Weiss said. “That there isn’t this necessary hierarchy, but we can learn from each other and create and teach one another in and through the arts.”
There is other murals throughout the Menomonie school district because of the partnership with AIM. At Downsville Elementary there is bottle cap mural, Wakanda and Knapp elementary schools have mosaic murals and there are mini Mabel Tainter theaters at three of the elementary schools.
Gardner, Weiss, Oberling and the students involved will be in attendance at the celebration event to sign posters of the new mural.
“Finding a theme and being able to incorporate all of these different elements into it was a really great experience and fun idea,” Gardner said.
The process of becoming a teacher is complicated, Weiss said. AIM looks to improve teachers abilities and confidence so they remain in the career. By integrating art, teachers will be provided with another way of reaching students in creative ways. There are other ways to learn than just reading and writing, she said.
“It isn’t just reading and writing through the language of text and words but rather the arts provide this other avenue by which teachers can reach their students and engage their students in meaningful ways,” Weiss said.
