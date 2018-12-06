Jenna Frieburg, an occupational therapist, recently joined the Rehabilitation Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Frieburg earned a master’s degree in occupational therapy from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
She is a member of American Occupational Therapy Association and Pi Theta Epsilon. Her professional interests include pediatrics, splinting and upper extremity rehab.
“Mayo Clinic Health System is a world-class, progressive health organization that puts patient care first,” Frieburg said. “I’m honored and excited to start my career on the Mayo Clinic Health System Rehabilitation Services team.”
In her spare time, Frieburg enjoys kayaking, traveling, and spending time with her family and dog.
To schedule an appointment, call Rehabilitation Services at 715-233-7740.
