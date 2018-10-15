With a theme of Jurassic Stout, the university's homecoming 2018 activities may have featured more than its fair share of Tyrannosaurus Rex imitators playfully terrorizing the folks throughout downtown Menomonie.
But when it came to mischief of a more serious nature, Menomonie police found themselves writing just a little over half as many citations this year than during the 2017 homecoming weekend.
A total of 121 city and state charges were tallied last, compared to 63 over the course of the 2018 celebrations from 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5 through 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.
Most notably, underage alcohol consumption went from 44 citations to 17, while instances of public urination — another typically high incidence city ordinance violation during homecoming — at only 13 tickets was half the number as last year. With seven this year compared to 26 in 2017, open container violations were also markedly decreased.
“Many factors can go into these kinds of citations and arrests, but we certainly are pleased that it appears our repeated messages about the dangers of high risk alcohol use are reaching our students,” said Doug Mell, executive director of Communications and External Relations.
In 2017, no one was charged for possession of marijuana, but this year there were four instances. Commander Patrick Swartz of the Menomonie Police Department said those came about as a result of initial contact for other reasons.
Swartz thinks there were several reasons the numbers of citations were down this year. He cited the cold and rainy weather on Friday, followed by an equally cool Saturday night. Another contributing factor, he noted may have been the fact that it was also homecoming weekend for both UW-Eau Claire and the University of Minnesota: "I think that drew some students over that way ... and UW-Stout has a lot of kids from the Minnesota area, too."
Over the course of the weekend, Swartz remarked that there were no physical altercations at all to which MPD officers were called: "I've worked here for 25 years now, and I've never seen that on a homecoming weekend where we didn't have at least a call for service."
Instead, Swartz added, "Everybody seemed real respectful and courteous. Over past homecomings, we didn't always have that."
And nobody got hurt. Ordinarily either Friday or Saturday night, Swartz said, "We usually have some significant case that draws a lot of our resources where our investigators get called in, whether it's a severe accident or ... an altercation with several people may have been involved and had to go to the hospital."
All in all, 2018 was about as peaceful as possible — whatever the reason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.