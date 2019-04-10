One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Wednesday morning in the town of Menomonie.
Just after 10 a.m., the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire and Rescue responded to the 4500 block of 380th Avenue for a vehicle found on its side, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The driver of a westbound SUV failed to make a corner on 380th Avenue. The SUV left the road, struck a large tree and overturned, according to the release.
Authorities pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the driver, pending notification of family members.
Preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.