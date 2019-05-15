One person was found dead Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in the city of Menomonie, the Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.
The name of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.
The Menomonie Police Department and Menomonie Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of Dairyland Road at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash, according to the department.
The department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the accident.