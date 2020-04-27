One Dunn County resident still shows COVID-19 symptoms, remaining individuals released from isolation

Across the state percentage of people having been tested is closer to one percent and some surrounding counties less than one-half of a percent have been tested.

“To say that we really know what’s going on in that county when only 0.4 percent of the population has been tested we don’t really have the data to say we really know,” Gallagher said.

Part of plan from the governor’s office is to significantly increase testing. Communicating with health system partners, the goal is to now test anyone symptomatic. Gallagher asks anyone experiencing symptoms of shortness of breath, coughing, sore throat or fever to reach out to their medical provider through virtual health and ask to be tested. Other possible symptoms of COVID-19 can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Health website (dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19).

“That’s going to help us really know with some better certainty that we have enough tests of enough people that are symptomatic with things that could be COVID-19 to make an informed decision,” Gallagher said of increased testing.