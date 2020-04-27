One Dunn County resident still shows COVID-19 symptoms, remaining individuals released from isolation

One Dunn County resident continues to show symptoms from COVID-19.
The remaining eight individuals who had tested positive for the virus have been released from isolation, Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said in her weekly update and question and answer session held on Facebook over the weekend.
Those that are released from isolation no longer display symptoms, have been fever free for three or more days and it has been at least seven days since they first became sick. They are now allowed to return to essential work or other essential activities, Gallagher said.
“We do believe they are not able to get other people sick any more so than you and I who don’t have any symptoms,” she said.
Dunn County has been without a new positive case of COVID-19 for more than two weeks after Monday’s data from the Department of Health Services still showed nine total positive cases. Gallagher broke down Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan for reopening of the economy and despite no new cases the county doesn’t meet the guidelines for relaxing of rules.
Dunn County has had 890 negative tests conducted as of Monday, and the total number of tests completed isn’t a representative sample of the county’s population, Gallagher said. With only about two percent of residents having been tested.
Across the state percentage of people having been tested is closer to one percent and some surrounding counties less than one-half of a percent have been tested.
“To say that we really know what’s going on in that county when only 0.4 percent of the population has been tested we don’t really have the data to say we really know,” Gallagher said.
Part of plan from the governor’s office is to significantly increase testing. Communicating with health system partners, the goal is to now test anyone symptomatic. Gallagher asks anyone experiencing symptoms of shortness of breath, coughing, sore throat or fever to reach out to their medical provider through virtual health and ask to be tested. Other possible symptoms of COVID-19 can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Health website (dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19).
“That’s going to help us really know with some better certainty that we have enough tests of enough people that are symptomatic with things that could be COVID-19 to make an informed decision,” Gallagher said of increased testing.
Local health departments are also working to increase case tracing capabilities to prevent additional exposure in the community. Earlier this month Gallagher said there had likely been an instance of community spread in the county. The health department was unable to identify an individual from which they might have been exposed from or link it to any travel to places of widespread community spread. Gallagher noted the individual has been released from isolation and is no greater threat than any others of transmitting the disease. Looking back on the case the health department is also likely to finally connect the dots on how the virus was passed on to that individual.
“We will often be able to link things back together epidemiology, like who’s connected to who, with hindsight,” she said. “Likely we will know how they were connected but at the time we did need to say that we had community spread.”
While Dunn County hasn’t seen a rise in positive cases, Gallagher said, that is because people are staying safe by staying home. With an increase in testing capability and a larger sample size it will finally be known when it might be right turn the dial on reopening the economy at a safe speed.
“You guys are doing public health work. I know it’s hard,” Gallagher said. “By staying home you’re keeping germs to yourself and you’re not being exposed to other germs. It’s really reducing that transmission or germ spread from person to person.”
