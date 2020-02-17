Rep. Ron Kind’s representatives from his district offices will hold open office hours in Dunn County in the first week of March.
Representatives will be available to meet Wednesday, March 4 at the Dunn County Community Services Building from 2-3 p.m. The open office hours will be held in the County Board Room downstairs in room 54.
Kind’s office can help those having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies.
Representatives from his office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment in either of his La Crosse or Eau Claire offices. More information can also be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.
Kind’s representatives from his district offices will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during that same week. There will also be open office hours at the Durand City Hall on Monday, March 2 from 1-2 p.m. and the Chippewa Falls Public Library March 6 from 10-11 a.m.
