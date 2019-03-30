Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Mark Timper of the Boyceville High School as one of our February Youth of the Month.
The club was snowed or iced out three times as we tried to honor Timper, but finally succeeded on Wednesday.
Timper is the student on the right; with him on the left is Boyceville science teacher and Science Olympiad coach Andy Hamm.
Timper was honored for outstanding performance in school, Science Olympiad (over 100 medals won in his Olympiad career), theater and other areas at Boyceville High School and as a community citizen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.