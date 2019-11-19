Lauren Flaschenriem, daughter of Tara Flaschenriem and Scott Flaschenriem, has been selected as the Optimist Youth of the Month for November. She is a senior at Menomonie High School and has been very active in extracurricular activities, community service, and academics throughout her high school career.
Lauren is currently serving on the executive board of student council as the publicity representative and served as class president her junior year. She was selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Leadership camp as the representative for MHS the summer of her sophomore year and attended Wisconsin Association of School Councils (WASC) camp the summer of her junior year. Lauren served on many committees throughout her high school career. Currently, she is in charge of the Student Voice Committee on student council which gives students an outlet to voice their opinions about changes they feel should be taking place at school. Lastly, she has served as a Link leader for incoming freshmen for two years.
Lauren loves connecting with her school and community. She is very involved with creating the yearbook at MHS. She can often be found at her classmates’ athletic and musical events supporting them and taking pictures. Lauren is also very involved in her community through community service. She has documented over 100 hours of community service throughout her high school career and is always willing to help out when asked.
Lauren has been a member of the VEX Robotics Club for four years. During this time she has served as vice president and president of the club. She has been a member of varsity tennis and soccer. She has been named a captain in both sports and earned five varsity letters. Soccer awarded her the leadership award her freshman year. The highlight of Lauren’s tennis career was winning the singles sectional championship in her junior year.
Lauren is a member of the National Honor Society and has been for the past two years, has maintained a 4.0 GPA, received 2 academic all-conference awards, and has earned academic achievement awards throughout high school. She has also taken a rigorous course load throughout her high school career and will have completed four AP classes upon graduation. Lauren is currently working on obtaining her Global Education Awareness Certificate (GEAC). She won her district’s Power of Yet competition by creating a video about how students need to persevere and work hard in life to succeed.
Lauren is proud and excited to be named November’s Youth Optimist of the Month.
