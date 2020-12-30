Orchestra members finding their beat with recorded performances

“Being distanced, everyone feels like they are playing by themselves, and it takes time to build up the confidence in your part and really play out,” Durst said. “There is a delay in what you are hearing from across the room affecting blend and balance. This slowed down our ability to put music together as an ensemble.”

Students wore special masks with openings for their instrument mouthpieces.

“It was a little more difficult to hear all the parts, and the acoustics are a little different, so playing together took some time to figure out,” said Jordan, a fourth-year member of the Jazz Orchestra who will graduate in May, like Killian.

He even credits the experience with making him a better musician.

“Since being spread out made hearing other parts more difficult, I had to rely on myself more for counting and playing difficult phrases. I think that most other musicians in the band had to become more independent in their playing, which makes us all better players,” Jordan said.

For distancing purposes, the Symphonic Band was split into two groups of about 35 each; each unit practiced once a week with Durst instead of twice and practiced one day a week individually. The smaller Jazz Orchestra continued to practice twice a week as a group.