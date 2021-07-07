Otto Bremer Trust awards more than $2.1 million to Wisconsin organizations

ST. PAUL — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $12,125,516 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
More than $2.1 million was awarded to organizations in Wisconsin.
“As communities continue to feel the impact of the pandemic and economic uncertainty, these organizations are supporting basic needs, education and training, economic self-sufficiency and other programs directed at helping the recovery,” said Brian Lipschultz, co-CEO and trustee, Otto Bremer Trust.
A number of grants were awarded to organizations in the Dunn County area or which serve the region:
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse Inc., La Crosse, $25,000. To provide legal and integration support services to immigrants throughout western and central Wisconsin.
- Center for Independent Living for Western Wisconsin Inc., Menomonie, $65,000. To provide transportation services to persons with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income individuals within 29 counties in Wisconsin.
- Center for Veterans Issues Ltd., Milwaukee, $50,000. To provide housing and supportive services for low-income and homeless veterans in western Wisconsin.
- Easterseals Wisconsin Inc., Madison, $30,000. To provide farm assessment and rehabilitation services for farmers with disabilities in Wisconsin communities.
- Forward Service Corporation, Madison, $46,194. To provide computers and mobile hotspots to increase access to training and employment opportunities for people of low income in Wisconsin.
- Operation HELP Inc., Hudson, $45,000. For general operations to provide emergency rent, utilities, car repair assistance, and basic needs for people experiencing temporary financial hardships in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
- Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Inc., Milwaukee, $90,000. To ensure access to reproductive health services and education in western Wisconsin.
- Reach Out and Read, Inc., Boston, Mass., $75,000. To increase organizational capacity to promote positive parent-child relationships and increase children’s literacy in Wisconsin.
- Stepping Stones of Dunn County Inc., Menomonie, $70,000. For general operations to provide food, shelter, and community resources to support Dunn County residents living in poverty.
- Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Inc., River Falls, $70,000. For general operations to provide services and programs for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault from Pierce and St. Croix Counties of Wisconsin and surrounding areas.
- United Way St. Croix Valley, Inc., Hudson, $90,000. To increase hunger relief services in western Wisconsin through expansion of St. Croix Valley Food Bank’s Mobile Pop-Up Pantry Program.
- Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council Inc., Independence, $75,000. To support Fresh Start YouthBuild, a program that builds employment opportunities, educational advancement, and job skills for at-risk young adults.
- Workforce Resource Inc., Menomonie, $40,000. To create opportunities for individuals who are currently unemployed and of low income to enter healthcare professions in northwest Wisconsin.
- The Young Men’s Christian Association of Chippewa Valley Inc., Eau Claire, $45,000. For general operations to provide programming and services in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.