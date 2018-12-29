COLFAX — Another step has been taken by a local nonprofit toward helping the community.
Our Communities Deliver, a nonprofit that helps the homeless, hungry and unemployed, held a soft opening Friday and Saturday of their retail store in their quickly developing corporate office in Colfax.
The store received over 1,400 donations in a week-and-a-half from community members. It will focus on offering affordable clothing, furniture and a vast variety of other items to people at affordable prices.
Offering their own brands of clothing is a feature the store is aiming for by July 2019.
Travis Allen, a Menomonie High School graduate, is Our Communities Deliver’s founder and chairman of the board.
The inspiration to start OCD came after working in real estate development for over a decade and seeing how desperate some individuals situations were around the country, Allen said.
“I traveled 47 states, and most of the major cities, and one thing I found is that there are a lot of people in these major metropolitan areas that are homeless, hungry and unemployed,” Allen said. “So, I went back and worked for corporate America for a short period of time until I realized I wanted to make a big impact with the homelessness rate, hunger and unemployment rate across the country.”
Allen said the store is just one small part of the developing corporate office building.
“We’re going to have support operations here to accept inbound calls for crisis management as well as to put people into jobs and provide food resources,” Allen said. “We’ll be providing that nationwide.”
The ultimate vision Allen has for the OCD corporate office is a large one. The office will consist of the store in the front of the building, a café and work space for approximately 200 employees once construction and development has completed. Their goal is to be able provide opportunities for individuals to receive food, find a career and not just a job and any other type of support they need to inject motivation and energy back into their lives.
The building will house a call center to be able to accept inbound and outbound calls to receive donations and mediate crisis management.
Also, OCD plans to provide a daily meal to the Colfax community in addition to providing housing to roughly 50 to 500 people at any given time.
Of the income produced by the store, café and call center, Allen said one percent of the proceeds will go to the county and the city of Colfax to help strengthen the community.
Allen said he is thankful to have the opportunity to bring such a valuable resource back to the area he grew up in and hopes it will help the area thrive.
“I have a long history of running very large teams and I have the support here locally to run this corporate office which will employ around 200 people for the Dunn County area,” Allen said. “I just really want to ask for the support of the community. Instead of going to the first four communities that we’re building in (Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Madison), we chose to keep these jobs here locally. I wasn’t expecting a 40,000 square foot corporate office, and now that I have it I’m definitely going to make the highest and best use for it. I love hearing every day that the community members are just thrilled that we’ve come in here.”
Looking past the hundreds of employees, the new store, the developing café and the goal of opening a large amount of similar infrastructures around the county, Allen said it all boils down to wanting to help people grow and become satisfied with where they are in life. That doesn’t just mean providing resources, but also a helping hand and people to help them along their journey.
“When somebody has an issue in their life, they’re broken in a lot of senses,” Allen said. “It’s not just housing that they need, it’s not just food that they need, it’s not just a job that they need, they really need someone to coach them and guide them along the way.”
The Open House and ribbon cutting event at OCD is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31. A ribbon cutting initiated by the Dunn County Chamber of Commerce will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at 12 p.m. and a press conference at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and help celebrate the developing organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.