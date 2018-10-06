Messy Church is a new church program springing up in towns across Canada and the U.S. — a church where children and adults can explore, create, sing and share in a whole new way. Its emphasis is community and creative exploration of faith in a friendly, open format.
It was started in 2004 in England by Lucy Moore at her church near Portsmouth. She wanted to create a new kind of church for families, especially for those not part of a church. Since then it has grown and spread across the U.K., Canada, the United States and around the world. Messy Church is celebrated at First Congregational UCC, Menomonie, on the second Saturday from October through May.
It’s designed to be a church for families who may not find other forms of church appealing or who don’t yet belong to a church. Held once a month, it offers hands-on, creative experiences, a shared meal and a worship celebration using song, prayer and stories. It’s a fun, interesting, friendly experience that welcomes people of all ages.
When many people think of going to church, they usually think of sitting on a hard pew, or standing and singing songs. Listening to a long sermon. Reciting verses. Time in church might be interesting and rewarding — but it’s a time for to behave and listen.
At Messy Church adults and children are gathered around tables, happily absorbed and chattering together. At one table, the may be creating creative new “creatures” by cutting out magazine pictures; at another, gluing animal crackers to make a scene of animals playing together. A woman sits quietly with her two service dogs, explaining their work to a fascinated group of listeners. The Bible verse this week was from Isaiah, about the lion lying down with the lamb, the theme, Pets and Peace.
The Messy Church services are held from 4 to 6 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month from October to May. After a Bible story is shared, the families explore different hands-on activities related to the ideas in the story. Then the congregation regroups for a meal together, ending with a creative worship “celebration” with music and storytelling. Adults and children might act out the scripture, share ideas or show their drawings or crafts. The emphasis is always on connecting, sharing and exploring their faith in a safe, respectful group.
Join the worship at Messy Church on Saturday, Oct. 13 to explore the story of God’s three promises to Abraham and Sarah.
