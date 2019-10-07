Menomonie P.E.O. Chapter DD recently presented a P.E.O. International Program for Continuing Education (PCE) grant for $1,200 to Binu Acharya, a Master’s Degree student in Food and Nutritional Sciences/Food Science Concentration at UW–Stout. Acharya completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Technology in Nepal, where she was born and raised. She enrolled at UW-Stout in fall 2018 and anticipates graduating in May 2020.
P.E.O. Chapter DD submitted a grant request to the national organization after being inspired by Acharya’s story, scholarship, self-motivation, and commitment to continuing educational development. She shows a love for family and dedication to helping others. In Nepal, Acharya volunteered and tutored young children, and worked in the dairy industry. At UW-Stout, Acharya maintains a 4.0 GPA; works part-time as a graduate assistant and research assistant; she is actively engaged in co-curricular experiences and student organizations, including service as a student senator and representative on the Dean’s Advisory Council. Acharya says: “I want to work hard and do my best.”
You have free articles remaining.
The PCE grant is for a female student who has returned to complete her education after being out of school for two years, who is within two years of completing her education, and whose completed education will lead to employment or job advancement. The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada, including four in Menomonie, and more than 225,000 active members.