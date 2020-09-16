Padraig Gallagher: Seeing ourselves in those in need

Change can feel devastating, and it is this difficult change that is forced upon more and more of us in this turbulent year. A pandemic and our efforts to fight it have not only challenged our abilities to flourish, but also the basic security we work to give to our families. None of us needs to look far to see someone whose business, income, education or mental health have been substantially and detrimentally impacted in the past six months.

I have already come to realize that Stepping Stones is, at its core, a community caring for its own.

Now, more than ever, we look into the lives of those who need help and see ourselves. We understand that asking for this help is not something to be ashamed of, but something that should be encouraged.

To those of us needing assistance, we want to be able to say, “We have you covered.” To those of us able to give this assistance, we say, “We have them covered … right?”

To help — with your hands or your donations — please write to us at Stepping Stones of Dunn County, 1602 Stout Road, Menomonie, WI 54751, call us at 715-235-2920, or visit our website at www.steppingstonesdc.org. These same points of contact can be used to get assistance with food, shelter or community support.

I look forward to working with you to keep this important service available to the people of Dunn County for years to come, regardless of the changes that occur.

Padraig Gallagher is executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. He can be reached at 715-235-2920, ext. 2 or director@steppingstonesdc.org.

