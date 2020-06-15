Pandemic changing local spending habits

“We have committed to ordering takeout food from a local restaurant each week,” said Jacqueline Bonneville. Many find this is a way they can support local restaurants while also keeping things easier during quarantine.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that spending on groceries has changed though. Many households now have more people at home during more mealtimes.

“Three meals a day for four people at home was not our norm,” said Bonneville.

Also, after a few weeks of getting takeout some realized that it wasn’t a sustainable habit.

“After the first few weeks when it became apparent this was going to last awhile, take out was no longer the financial smart choice,” said Humphrey. “I started cooking at home more and bearing the burden of extra dishes.” She said she also has more time to cook at home and experiment with recipes.

While travel and entertainment outside the home is not possible, many are making purchases that will provide a bit of distraction.

“We are spending more on comfort items. Like food we enjoy, entertainment, such as streaming movie rentals,” said Michelle Reed. She said her husband and son are buying more video games as well.