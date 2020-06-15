Pandemic changing local spending habits

“Going to the store” and “going out to eat” are activities we previously didn’t give much thought to but during these past few months some Menomonie residents have changed how and what they buy.
“I have definitely become more thoughtful about where I’m spending,” said Laurel Fraher. “Probably the biggest change has been how often I shop.”
Amanda Brown agrees, “Shopping is no longer a leisure or social activity.”
College student Anna Humphrey hasn’t been shopping at her favorite stores because they’ve been closed. Others said that even if a store is open, the experience is not the same. “Now when I go to my favorite stores I feel like I’m not there to browse and take my time,” said Fraher. “And I really miss thrift shopping, which is something I will probably wait for a while before returning to.”
A number of people indicated that they’ve either started to shop online or that their shopping experiences are much more systematic, with highly planned lists.
“I used to shop two to three times a week and buy less. Now I try to go every two to three weeks. I buy more, but I’ve planned and am very focused,” said Brown.
While people have indicated their spending habits have changed in a variety of ways, one habit change was pretty common: ordering takeout more frequently.
“We have committed to ordering takeout food from a local restaurant each week,” said Jacqueline Bonneville. Many find this is a way they can support local restaurants while also keeping things easier during quarantine.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that spending on groceries has changed though. Many households now have more people at home during more mealtimes.
“Three meals a day for four people at home was not our norm,” said Bonneville.
Also, after a few weeks of getting takeout some realized that it wasn’t a sustainable habit.
“After the first few weeks when it became apparent this was going to last awhile, take out was no longer the financial smart choice,” said Humphrey. “I started cooking at home more and bearing the burden of extra dishes.” She said she also has more time to cook at home and experiment with recipes.
While travel and entertainment outside the home is not possible, many are making purchases that will provide a bit of distraction.
“We are spending more on comfort items. Like food we enjoy, entertainment, such as streaming movie rentals,” said Michelle Reed. She said her husband and son are buying more video games as well.
Some leisure purchases are lower tech. “Any fun spending has primarily taken the form of books to keep me occupied while distancing myself from others,” said Brown.
And she’s not the only one. Bookends on Main owner Susan Thurin said that the bookstore business has been quite good. “A lot of people are continuing to order for pickups and home delivery,” she said.
Others are starting new hobbies or projects. “I bought supplies to learn embroidery during quarantine which is something I probably wouldn’t have done if things were normal,” said Humphrey.
New projects sometimes means more time outside. “I’ve noticed spending more on our yard and garden this spring,” said Fraher. “It feels like a worthwhile investment since we’ll be spending so much time at home this summer.”
So, some of these new spending habits might end up having a silver lining. “It is my hope that the shift toward more thoughtful shopping and supporting local business will continue beyond the end of the global pandemic,” said Reed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!