Pandemic's challenges reveal the vulnerable, provide opportunity to create change

As stimulus checks came through and the government loosened regulations on food assistance program, demand for food has slightly declined, but Pride expects it to be constantly evolving.

“Resources are changing constantly,” Pride said. “We expect this roller coaster to continue as people’s benefits change or as their situations change.”

While sheltered at home and the stresses of isolation increase, the concern for the children and other victims of abuse grows, Cummings said.

The Bridge to Hope is a nonprofit in Menomonie that supports victims of domestic violence. The organization hasn’t seen an increase of calls pertaining to issues of domestic violence, but Cummings attributes that to individuals being afraid to contact them while also being concerned about what type of precautions the shelter has taken to ensure safety from the virus. She thinks more people will contact the organization moving forward.

For many children, the chance to go to school was a safety net, Cummings said, and that option no longer exists.

“We talk about safety at home,” Cummings said, “but for a lot of people their home is not a safe place.”