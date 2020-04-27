Pandemic's challenges reveal the vulnerable, provide opportunity to create change

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Chippewa Valley economy and security.
With isolation and unemployment, other concerns have developed leaving the most susceptible people being hit the hardest by the crisis, Feed My People Food Bank field services specialist Michelle Pride said.
Pride was part of a panel discussion hosted by UW-Stout’s Honors College on the local impacts and challenges the community faces as a result of the current pandemic.
“Vulnerability became visible very quickly in this event,” Pride said
Also participating were UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank, The Bridge to Hope director Naomi Cummings and Volume One magazine managing editor Tom Giffey.
Feed My People supplies food pantries and meal sites in a 14-county radius around the Chippewa Valley, and Pride said the need for food has risen while the people who volunteer their time in support of the food bank has decreased since safer-at-home orders were put in place.
Quickly after social distancing was put in place, there was a stark increase in demand, Pride said.
In response to the need, Feed My People has been opening rural pantries with trucks setting up shop in locations. Other food pantry partners have also developed pop-up pantries to serve other communities.
As stimulus checks came through and the government loosened regulations on food assistance program, demand for food has slightly declined, but Pride expects it to be constantly evolving.
“Resources are changing constantly,” Pride said. “We expect this roller coaster to continue as people’s benefits change or as their situations change.”
While sheltered at home and the stresses of isolation increase, the concern for the children and other victims of abuse grows, Cummings said.
The Bridge to Hope is a nonprofit in Menomonie that supports victims of domestic violence. The organization hasn’t seen an increase of calls pertaining to issues of domestic violence, but Cummings attributes that to individuals being afraid to contact them while also being concerned about what type of precautions the shelter has taken to ensure safety from the virus. She thinks more people will contact the organization moving forward.
For many children, the chance to go to school was a safety net, Cummings said, and that option no longer exists.
“We talk about safety at home,” Cummings said, “but for a lot of people their home is not a safe place.”
For UW-Stout, the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty moving forward. Frank said the plan now includes having face-to-face classes in the fall, or at least a modified or hybrid version of instruction. The university will continue to work through a number of scenarios and it’s likely operations and academic delivery will be partially adjusted.
Students and their families are also facing possible financial difficulties. Frank said a portion of funds from the CARES Act is set aside for emergency student financial relief and the university is working through the process of organizing the program so applications can be filed.
With an arts scene shut down, Volume One has had to get creative. With many magazine pickup locations closed, Giffey said the publication is printing less and it has also adapted by creating a community bulletin board for any local business or nonprofit to post news or information, along with creating a list of restaurants and retail businesses still providing services.
Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the panel remains optimistic. Faced with difficulty, the community has stepped up, Pride said. As a number of higher-risk volunteers stepped down, others have filled in and the food bank isn’t suffering from food shortage.
Cummings said people made masks for staff, and others have donated funds specifically for cleaning supplies. Giffey said supporters have been very active in purchasing new memberships while Frank said the response after the quick pivot to remote learning from students, faculty, staff and the community has been tremendous.
“When a stressful situation could possibly show you the worst, it has shown me the best in this community,” Frank said.
The hope is society can be benefited once the pandemic passes. Giffey looks for the feeling of community to grow stronger, while Pride said she’s looking for an increased sense of advocacy for the vulnerable.
Hopefully we embrace the idea that everyone counts, from the elderly to kids, racial minorities and the homeless, Cummings said.
The challenges faced have provided an opportunity to learn, Frank said. People lately have been thinking about what they truly value, something she hopes continues when we return to a new modified normal.
“I hope that when we emerge from this that we don’t soon forget that,” Frank said of the lessons learned. “That we don’t fall into patterns that we feel is most comfortable, that we take this feeling of discomfort that we’re in and the unknowns that all of us are in and we apply that to how we act going forward.”
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.