The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes presented by Great American Fireplace will begin Saturday, June 8 and run through Saturday, June 15.
The new homes and remodeled homes are open Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The new homes are also open Monday-Friday, June 10-14 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tickets are available for $8 through June 7 at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie or online at www.cvhomebuilders.com.
After June 7, tickets are $10 and are available at the first home visited or online at www.cvhomebuilders.com.
This year the Parade of Homes is featuring 15 new homes and three remodeled homes.
This is the first year that remodeled homes are being included as part of the Parade of Homes and they will be available for viewing the first weekend, June 8-9. The new homes range in value from $180,000 to about $600,000 and the remodeled homes include two homes that were fully remodeled and one home that is showcasing two remodeled bathrooms.
Common design trends on the Parade this year include shiplap, rustic and timber beams and accents, custom cabinetry, two-tone cabinets and rustic touches. Each home is unique and customized to the owners’ tastes.
While touring the Parade Homes, ticket holders are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt to find items in each home.
Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt can drop it at the last house they visit for a chance to win one of three grand prizes, including a $500 Visa gift card by WESTconsin Credit Union, a five-step fertilizer and weed control program by RainMaster Lawn Systems and a pair of one-day Country Jam tickets by CliftonLarsonAllen.
After visiting the Parade Homes, ticket holders can vote for their favorite in the Peoples’ Choice voting sponsored by Time Federal Savings Bank. Anyone who casts their vote will have a chance to win one of five $50 Visa gift cards.
For more information on the Parade of Homes, would-be attendees can visit www.cvhomebuilders.com or call 715-835-2526.
