Parade to be held Sunday to celebrate Menomonie High School graduates

A parade is being held to celebrate graduating seniors of Menomonie High School.

The Class of 2020 parade is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Menomonie.

Vehicle lineup is on Wilson Avenue. Vehicles will begin the parade route by turning south onto 9th Street E.

The route continues to 21st Avenue E. where vehicles will head west, crossing Broadway Street, until reaching 5th Street W. The parade will conclude after vehicles pass the high school.

The public is encouraged to find locations along the route, practicing social distancing, to cheer on graduates.

The parade is not part of the official graduation plans for the district.

The school district is still hosting a virtual graduation that will be broadcasted on television on June 12. A diploma presentation event is scheduled for July 17.

