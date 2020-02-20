TOWN OF PERU — A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Dunn County has left one person dead.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Department, Durand Fire Department and Ambulance Service, and Mayo Clinic helicopter responded to a report of an crash on State Highway 85 at the intersection of County Highway O at about 5:48 a.m.
Initial investigation showed a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by a 67-year-old man was northbound on Hwy. O and failed to stop at the intersection, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle struck a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Hwy. 85 driven by a 54-year-old man.
The driver of the Honda Civic was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed by personnel from Durand ambulance and Mayo Clinic helicopter, but the man was pronounced dead by the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office at the scene.
The driver of the Explorer suffered minor injuries.
The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld until family is notified. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
