Pet of the week adalaide

Hello, my loyal subjects, Queen Adalaide is here. I am a beautiful eight-year-old Malamute mix, and my majestic looks are quite regal, if I do say so myself.
I was initially found as a stray in December 2013. I was adopted from DCHS that same month and returned in 2017 due to separation anxiety.
I was then adopted again in 2017, and recently returned again due to my separation anxiety and being a master escape artist. I panic and become destructive when left alone, so I will need someone who is home a lot and will understand my anxieties.
I am quite active and smart and require physical and mental exercise. Games, interactive toys, training sessions and fun things like that will keep my mind happy and healthy.
I’m quite cautious with folks I’m not familiar with, but if you go slow with me I warm up quickly. I would adore a calm home environment with adults, older kids and maybe another pet. Please stop by DCHS and visit with me to see if I am a good fit for your family.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
