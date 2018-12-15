Aster and Poppy are sisters who had bad eye infections when they came to the Dunn County Humane Society as kittens.
Poppy's eyes were able to be saved, but Aster needed both her eyes removed. Poppy has limited sight due to scarring on her eyes.
These sisters are inseparable and will need to be adopted together. A small home or apartment without stairs or small children would be their ideal home environment.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
