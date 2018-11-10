If you have a soft spot for handsome, long-eared, large, slightly stubborn and endearingly silly dogs, I may be your perfect companion.
My name is Boone, I am about 8 years old and I arrived as a stray in January 2018. I was adopted for a few months but returned because I’m a bit of a handful.
I want someone who will love me as I am and work on our relationship to make it work long-term. I want a forever family. I am looking for an owner who is experienced with large, assertive dogs. I already know how to sit and shake with both paws, and would love to learn more if you have the time and patience with work with me.
I am looking for an adult-only home with someone who has experience with dogs that guard resources like food. I’m not sure about other dogs, but I do know I would prefer to live without small furry things like cats.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
