If the song “Girls Just Want To Have Fun" wasn’t written way before I was born, I would think that song was written about me.
I am all about having fun! Toys? Fun! Playing? Fun! Running? Fun! Nail trims? Okay, that's where I draw the line. My name is Citrine and I’m a spunky young girl who arrived as a stray in October.
I’m estimated to be about two years old, so I’m out of my young-puppy stage and in the middle of my fun phase. Not only am I super fun, I’m smart too. I can obey the commands "sit," "down" and "shake," and I would love to go to classes with you to socialize, bond with you and maybe learn some new things.
I get overstimulated around other pets at this time, so my ideal home would be where I can be the only child. I need an assertive and kind owner who will help desensitize me to other pets, as I bet in time I would have fun with another dog my size.
