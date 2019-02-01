You know that friend who thinks they're sneaky as they quietly sneak a french fry off your plate when they think you aren’t paying attention? I am that friend. Except with me, I just sit in front of you with pathetic puppy eyes and uncoordinatedly smack my paw towards your plate just hoping for the best.
My name is Lulu Bell and I arrived as a stray in late December. I am estimated to be about two years old. I am a big old goofball; there really is no better way to describe me.
I’m playful, bouncy, friendly and I will do about anything and learn just about any trick if it means I get a treat.
I would love another big dog to play with in my new home, and older children who can handle my exuberance would be fun as well.
If you are in search of an extra-large, clumsy and perfectly wonderful dog, I’m waiting for you.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
