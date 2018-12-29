We are 16-year-old siblings in need of a quiet retirement home.
My name is Monet, and I’m the gorgeous dilute calico pictured.
My brother Jacque is the handsome orange and white fella.
We lived with a man who had many many other cats. In fact, he had too many cats, and that is why we are now living at the shelter and looking for a new home.
We have both had extensive dental work and now eat canned cat food because we no longer have teeth.
We are wallflowers and like to blend into our surroundings. We would very much appreciate a calm, quiet and peaceful home where we can live the rest of our lives in peace with you.
We would ideally like to find a home together, so if you can find room in your heart and home for a couple of elderly cats, please stop by and meet us today.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.