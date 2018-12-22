Not too big, not too little ... I am the perfect size dog. My name is Sophia and I arrived at the Dunn County Humane Society as a stray in the end of June.
I’m estimated to be about eight years old. I struggled with some skin issues when I first arrived, but I’ve greatly improved and would really like to find a forever home.
I am selective with which dogs I will tolerate, but I may be able to live with another laid-back dog sibling. No cats for me, please—they resemble squirrels and I am a very prey-driven gal.
I have a stress-related issue called acral lick dermatitis, where I have chewed or licked on my wrists to help calm myself when I am stressed. They say the best thing for me would be to get adopted and settled into a calm home environment where I can feel safe and loved. That sounds like a good plan to me—I’m ready to love you for the rest of my life, and I’m sure your unending love will help ease my anxiety so we can live happily ever after.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
