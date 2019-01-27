Do you know the feeling when life throws obstacles at you, but you are a positive, loving being and overcome everything with your head held high and a smile on your face (or in my case… a wag in your tail)?
I’m Wynn and I arrived in early November and am estimated to be about 3 years old.
Besides ear infections, I arrived with a hip in bad need of repair. I had a hip surgery where the head of my femur bone had to be removed—but I’m healing like a champ.
At this time, I would love a home with other calm animals. As much as I would love to play and roughhouse, I am still healing and should take it easy for a while yet. I would need short, slow walks numerous times a day to help strengthen my back legs.
I shouldn’t need any additional surgeries for my leg, so please don’t overlook me thinking I will be an expensive addition to the family.
If you would enjoy regular walks with a sweet companion as your side, please come meet me today!
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
