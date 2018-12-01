My name is Dakota, and I am currently looking for a home with my sister Shyloh. We are about five months old and were brought to the Dunn County Humane Society as strays in August.
We are often overlooked, as my sister is quite shy. I’m a bit more outgoing than she is, but I am still considered a wallflower as well. If you take the time to watch us, you will see we are a sweet bonded pair.
We both have two different-colored eyes and gorgeous fur coloring which makes us look very uniquely beautiful. If you are looking for a couple of shy, quiet kittens like us, or a outgoing kitten or cat, we are all waiting for you at the Dunn County Humane Society.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1-7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Mondays, Wednesdays and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.